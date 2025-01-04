'Greater Opportunities And Support': E-Sports To Be Included In Asian Youth Games With Hopes Of Bolstering Growth

E-sports will be included as a medal event in the third edition of the upcoming Asian Youth Games. The sporting event will be taking place in Bahrain from October 22-31 later this year. The inclusion of e-sports comes at a time when the video game world becomes more and more competitive and e-sports becoming one of the biggest talking points around the world.

E-Sports To Be Included As Medal Event In Asian Youth Games

The inclusion of esports as a medal event in the third edition of the Asian Youth Games will bolster its growth, said the Esports Federation of India (ESFI) here on Saturday.

The Olympic Council of Asia has decided to include esports as a medal event for the first time ever in the upcoming edition of the games, to be held in Bahrain from October 22-31 later this year.

Esports players will thus compete alongside competitors in 20 other sports across 45 member countries within the age group of 14-17 years.

Inclusion Of E-Sports In Asian Youth Games Could Boost Growth

"The Asian Youth Games is another prestigious platform which has now recognised Esports as a competitive discipline," said Lokesh Suji, ESFI director and vice president of the Asian Esports Federation in a statement.

"With Esports already being part of Asian Games as a medal sport, this move will pave the way for greater opportunities and support for grassroots and talent identification of esports athletes and help to build a holistic esports ecosystem for competitive gaming," he added.

Indian players have recorded success in esports, finishing fifth in the 2022 Asian Games, a silver medal finish in Tekken 8 at BRICS Esports and a bronze medal in eFootball at the Asian Esports Games last year.