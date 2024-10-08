Published 22:30 IST, October 8th 2024
Ex-NBA player, 'Survivor' contestant Scot Pollard hopes to make contact with heart donor's family
One of the first things that former NBA player and “Survivor” contestant Scot Pollard made sure to do after receiving a heart transplant was to write down his feelings when they were fresh, in the hopes that he would someday share them with the donor’s family.“
- SportFit
- 4 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Scot Pollard | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 4 min read
Advertisement
22:30 IST, October 8th 2024