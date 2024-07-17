Published 11:55 IST, July 17th 2024
'1.5 lacs/hr': How Much Kylian Mbappe Will Earn At Real Madrid? Details Of Frenchman's Contract
As Kylian Mbappe's transfer has been completed, it is imperative to note what monetary benefits he would be reaping as the new number 9 of Real Madrid.
- Sports
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Kylian Mbappe, of France, poses for the cameras after being presented to fans as a new Real Madrid player at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
11:55 IST, July 17th 2024