Published 08:07 IST, September 29th 2024

2025 Club World Cup final to be at MetLife Stadium, site of 2026 World Cup final

Next year’s championship of the expanded Club World Cup will be played on July 13 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, site of the 2026 World Cup final .

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Ganni Infantino
FIFA President Ganni Infantino addresses the 78th Conmebol Congress in Luque, Paraguay | Image: AP
