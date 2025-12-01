Napoli Wins 1-0 At Roma To Move Level With AC Milan Atop Tight Serie A Standings

Defending champion Napoli won 1-0 at rival Roma to move level with AC Milan atop the tight Serie A standings on Sunday. David Neres scored in the first half after finishing off an exchange with Rasmus Hojlund on a counterattack.

Milan and Napoli each have 28 points and Inter Milan and Roma are one point behind with 27 each. Also, Bologna can move level with Inter and Roma with a victory over visiting Cremonese on Monday. Milan beat Lazio 1-0 on Saturday.

Napoli is aiming for its third title in four seasons and Partenopei goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic preserved the clean sheet with a one-handed save on Tommaso Baldanzi in the closing minutes.

Earlier, Lautaro Martinez scored two second-half goals and Inter won 2-0 at promoted Pisa to bounce back from consecutive losses.

Inter lost the city derby to AC Milan last weekend and then was beaten at Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday. It looked even bleaker for the Nerazzurri until Lautaro struck in the 69th and 83rd minutes.

