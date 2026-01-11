Updated 11 January 2026 at 22:37 IST
AC Milan Extend Unbeaten Run To 18 Matches With Late Equalizer Against Relegation-Threatened Fiorentina
AC Milan had to settle for a 1-1 draw against Fiorentina following a 90th-minute equalizer from Christopher Nkunku in the Serie A 2025-2026.
Serie A 2025-2026: Christopher Nkunku scored a 90th-minute equalizer and AC Milan extended its unbeaten run in Serie A to 18 matches with a 1-1 draw at relegation-threatened Fiorentina on Sunday.
Milan moved within two points of leader Inter Milan, which hosted defending champion Napoli later Sunday at the San Siro in a match that could have a big impact on the standings.
Milan seemed headed to its first loss since August before Nkunku took a through ball from Youssouf Fofana and smashed the ball into the back of the net with an angled shot.
It was Nkunku’s third goal in four matches. A brace against Verona last month ended his drought after transferring from Chelsea in August.
Pietro Comuzzo had headed Fiorentina ahead from a corner midway through the second half.
And the Viola still nearly won it, but a shot from Marco Brescianini hit the crossbar deep into stoppage time.
Milan forward Christian Pulisic didn’t take advantage of two early chances.
Fiorentina moved one point above Hellas Verona and last-place Pisa at the bottom of the standings.
Earlier, Parma won 2-1 at Lecce with an own-goal from Tiago Gabriel and a score from Matteo Pellegrino. Parma moved seven points clear of the drop zone, while Lecce was left only three points above Fiorentina.
