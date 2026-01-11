AC Milan Extend Unbeaten Run To 18 Matches With Late Equalizer Against Relegation-Threatened Fiorentina

Serie A 2025-2026: Christopher Nkunku scored a 90th-minute equalizer and AC Milan extended its unbeaten run in Serie A to 18 matches with a 1-1 draw at relegation-threatened Fiorentina on Sunday.

Milan moved within two points of leader Inter Milan, which hosted defending champion Napoli later Sunday at the San Siro in a match that could have a big impact on the standings.

Milan seemed headed to its first loss since August before Nkunku took a through ball from Youssouf Fofana and smashed the ball into the back of the net with an angled shot.

Advertisement

It was Nkunku’s third goal in four matches. A brace against Verona last month ended his drought after transferring from Chelsea in August.

Pietro Comuzzo had headed Fiorentina ahead from a corner midway through the second half.

Advertisement

And the Viola still nearly won it, but a shot from Marco Brescianini hit the crossbar deep into stoppage time.

ALSO READ: Young Indomitable Lions Bring Hope Back To Cameroon After Turmoil Of Africa Cup Buildup

Milan forward Christian Pulisic didn’t take advantage of two early chances.

Fiorentina moved one point above Hellas Verona and last-place Pisa at the bottom of the standings.