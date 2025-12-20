Achraf Hakimi Is Back For Morocco’s Africa Cup Of Nations Campaign

Morocco captain Achraf Hakimi has recovered from an ankle injury in time for the Africa Cup of Nations, both the player and coach Walid Regragui said Saturday before the team’s opening game.

The current African Footballer of the Year is unlikely to start Sunday’s tournament-opener against tiny Comoros, but Regragui said Hakimi could play if needed.

“He sacrificed himself for the past four or five weeks like no one else could have for his country. For that alone, he was an example for the players and the staff,” Regragui said. “We can say that the protocol we put in place immediately after his injury has been more than positive.”

Hakimi was injured in a reckless tackle from Bayern Munich forward Luis Díaz while he was playing for Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League in November. Díaz, who was sent off for the challenge, later wished Hakimi “a quick return.”

Hakimi was named in Morocco’s squad despite not playing any games since then. Though the team boasts many talented players such as Noussair Mazraoui, Eliesse Ben Seghir, and Brahim Díaz, few have the experience that Hakimi brings after winning the Champions League with PSG in May.

“We’ll see about him starting tomorrow, how we protect him, and how things go with the upcoming games in the competition. I’ll make my decision tomorrow,” Regragui said. “His injury wasn’t straightforward. He made tough decisions for his country, and for that, as a coach, and of course as a Moroccan, I want to thank him in front of everyone. He’s a true example. Tomorrow you’ll see if he starts or not, but he can start, or he might not.”

Hakimi said he felt “good,” but the team was more important than his own condition.

Morocco, the champion in 1976, is under immense pressure to win what would be just its second Africa Cup title. Expectations have risen since the team became the first African side to reach the World Cup semifinals in 2022.

The country, which will be a World Cup co-host in 2030, has invested heavily in stadiums, training facilities, and infrastructure in a bid to become a soccer power. The drive has been overseen by FIFA Council member Fouzi Lekjaa, the president of the Royal Moroccan Football Federation, who is also a government finance minister ultimately answerable to the country’s king, Mohammed VI.

A portrait of Mohammed VI flanked Saturday’s press conference, as if to remind Regragui and Hakimi for whom they are working. Another Africa Cup disappointment, Hakimi missed a late penalty as Morocco was eliminated by South Africa in the round of 16 at the last edition, which could cost Regragui his job just months before the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.