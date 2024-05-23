Advertisement

In today's Europa League match, Atalanta secured a resounding 3-0 victory against Bayer Leverkusen, with Ademola Lookman delivering an outstanding performance by netting goals in the 12th, 26th, and 75th minutes. Atalanta dominated the game with 10 shots, 7 on target, and 33% possession, showcasing their attacking prowess. Leverkusen, despite managing 10 shots, struggled to convert their opportunities. The match unfolded at Aviva Stadium, culminating in a convincing win for Atalanta.

Lookman turns prime R9 scores an incredible hattrick against Leverkusen

Atalanta defeated Bayer Leverkusen thanks to a sensational hat-trick from Ademola Lookman, breaking their incredible 51-game undefeated streak and winning the UEFA Europa League. Coach Gian Piero Gasperini, 66, achieved a noteworthy milestone with this victory as well—he won his first major award.

The uncharacteristically chilly weather looked to inhibit Leverkusen's star players, but Atalanta's high-pressure approach paid dividends almost away. In just twelve minutes, the Italian team claimed the lead. Davide Zappacosta made an angled pass across the box after Teun Koopmeiners had set him up. Even though it went past two teammates, Lookman was in the ideal position to slam the ball into the far post of the net. He scored his second goal at the 26-minute mark after deftly moving to the outside of the area and shooting low past Matej Kovar who was left open.

Alejandro Grimaldo had the finest opportunity of the first half for Leverkusen, but after 35 minutes, he was unable to test Juan Musso. Xabi Alonso's club didn't look like a team that had won 51 games straight, even with Jeremie Frimpong's tireless attempts to identify gaps in their defence. Kovar stopped more damage just before the half by making a vital save against Charles De Ketelaere.

After Atalanta took a somewhat more defensive posture during halftime, Leverkusen brought in Victor Boniface, and the team started to show signs of life. Not about an hour in, Frimpong threw a stray ball over the bar. In the 75th minute, Lookman finished his hat-trick with a composed shot past Kovar, while Atalanta was still a threat. Gianluca Scamacca set him up.

This triumph gave Atalanta and coach Gian Piero Gasperini a historic title in addition to breaking Leverkusen's incredible run of successes without a loss.