During the AFC Cup 2023-24 Inter-zonal semifinal second leg match between Odisha FC and Central Coast Mariners, a brief altercation arose between the coaches of both teams as they headed into the dressing room during halftime. The incident unfolded with the scoreline deadlocked at 0-0.

Tussle breaks out between coaches during AFC Cup match

The altercation seemingly stemmed from the Ryan Edmondson incident, in which the Central Coast Mariners player received a yellow card for his reaction following a non-awarded free kick after being tripped. Following the referee's halftime whistle, the Mariners coach was observed exchanging words with the Odisha FC coach, leading to both officials approaching each other in an assertive manner. This escalated into a confrontation as players and support staff from both teams intervened.

A video from the incident is going viral on various social media platforms. The video shows the part where players and staff from both teams are involved in a confrontation.

The second half of the AFC Cup 2023-24 Inter-zonal semifinal second leg match between Odisha FC and Central Coast Mariners is currently underway at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.