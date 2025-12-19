Africa Cup of Nations begins With Host Morocco Promising a spectacle; Here's All You Need To Know

The Africa Cup of Nations begins Sunday with host Morocco aiming to put on a spectacle befitting its quest to become a global soccer power .

The four-week tournament has been framed as a high-visibility dress rehearsal for the World Cup in 2030, when Morocco will be one of the main co-hosts, and the kingdom has embarked one of the most aggressive infrastructure programs in African sporting history to prepare.

Twenty-four teams from across the continent will compete in nine new or completely renovated stadiums in six cities. Morocco is among the favorites after its unprecedented run to the 2022 World Cup semifinals .

Defending champion Ivory Coast enjoyed a hardly believable run to the title as host last time out, and Nigeria will hope to go one better after losing the final.

Sadio Mané’s Senegal is back again after winning the 2021 edition , and Egypt will hope speculation over Mohamed Salah’s future does not distract the team from claiming a record-extending eighth continental crown.

Here’s all you need to know about the 35th edition of the biennial tournament:

Guinea was initially scheduled to host the 2025 edition, but the West African country was stripped of the tournament in 2022 when the organizing Confederation of African Football determined the country would not have adequate infrastructure and facilities in place. Morocco, which was stripped of the tournament in 2015, offered to step in. Every Africa Cup since 2013 has been moved because of problems with the original host.

This tournament was initially meant to be played in the summer, but CAF agreed to postpone it so it wouldn’t clash with FIFA’s new Club World Cup competition.

CAF switched the Africa Cup to a summer schedule in 2017, effective from the 2019 tournament in Egypt. Then the 2021 tournament that was postponed a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic was switched to January because of the “unfavorable climatic conditions” during summer in host nation Cameroon.

Morocco, which won in 1976, is under pressure to claim what would be just its second Africa Cup title. The Atlas Lions begin their quest against tiny Comoros in the newly constructed 69,500-capacity Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium on Sunday. Also in Group A are Mali and Zambia.

Group B sees a clash between Egypt and South Africa, which eliminated Morocco at the last edition, while Angola and Zimbabwe will hope to upset the favorites.

Nigeria will be expected to emerge from Group C, where the Super Eagles will face Tunisia, Uganda and Tanzania.

Senegal and Congo face off in Group D, alongside Benin and Botswana. Congo was only beaten by eventual winner Ivory Coast in the semifinals at the last edition.

Algeria is under pressure in Group E after a group-stage exit in the last edition. The Desert Foxes will face Burkina Faso, Equatorial Guinea and Sudan.

Group F sees a tussle between defending champion Ivory Coast and five-time champion Cameroon, whose preparations have been overshadowed by the firing of the coach amid a dispute with federation president Samuel Eto’o. Gabon and Mozambique complete the group.

Four-time winners Ghana didn’t qualify.

The top two in each group and the four best third-place teams will progress to the knockout stage.

Morocco captain Achraf Hakimi’s face beams from — it seems — every advertising display sign in Rabat. Time will tell if he recovers from an ankle injury to feature for the team.

Salah will be the focus of attention in the Egypt camp amid speculation he could leave Liverpool after he vented his frustrations at his lack of playing time there. The 33-year-old Salah has never won the Africa Cup, but he went close in 2017 and 2022 when Egypt reached the finals.

Victor Osimhen remains Nigeria’s key player. The Galatasaray forward’s absence through injuries is a big reason the Super Eagles did not qualify for next year’s World Cup .

Manchester United forward Bryan Mbeumo will be key for Cameroon’s hopes, and Yan Diomande is expected to sparkle for Ivory Coast after his brilliant start to the season for German club Leipzig.

The Africa Cup will be shown on beIN Sports in the United States and Canada. The Qatari broadcaster also holds rights to show the tournament in France and many other countries.

“AFCON is a fantastic international tournament that is only gaining greater recognition on the world footballing stage,” Richard Verow, beIN’s chief sports officer, told The Associated Press.

Channel 4 will show the tournament free-to-air in the United Kingdom, Movistar is showing it in Spain, Sportdigital will broadcast it in Germany, Austria and Switzerland, and Sport Italia will show it in Italy.