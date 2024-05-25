Published 00:12 IST, May 25th 2024
After nearly walking away from Man City, Kyle Walker is reaping the rewards for staying
Kyle Walker had been dropped for the biggest game of his club career. He had issues in his personal life. An offer was on the table from one of Europe’s biggest clubs.It was decision time for the England defender last summer.
- Sports
- 4 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Kyle Walker | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 4 min read
00:12 IST, May 25th 2024