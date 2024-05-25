 After nearly walking away from Man City, Kyle Walker is reaping r | Republic World
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Jagan Accuses TDP | New Law Against Paper Leak | Heatwave |

Published 00:12 IST, May 25th 2024

After nearly walking away from Man City, Kyle Walker is reaping the rewards for staying

Kyle Walker had been dropped for the biggest game of his club career. He had issues in his personal life. An offer was on the table from one of Europe’s biggest clubs.It was decision time for the England defender last summer.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Kyle Walker
Kyle Walker | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read

00:12 IST, May 25th 2024

Advertisement