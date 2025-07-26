AIFF Breaks Silence On Rumors Linking Pep Guardiola, Xavi Hernandez Applying For Coaching Role In Indian Football Team

Did Xavi Hernandez and Pep Guardiola apply for the head coach role in Indian Football Team? | Image: Instagram/@xavi and X/@ManCity

The All India Football Federation (AIFF), on Saturday, July 26th, issued an official statement and shed light on the rumors that stated that legendary football managers Pep Guardiola and Xavi Hernandez applied for the head coach role in the Indian Football Team.

Did Xavi Apply For The Head Coach Role In The Indian Football Team

Earlier on Friday, July 25th, there had been a report from TOI which stated that FC Barcelona legend Xavi Hernandez applied for the coaching role in the Indian Football Team.

The media report stated that the AIFF had to reject Xavi's application due to financial implications.

Previously, the AIFF national team director, Subrata Paul, also confirmed that Xavi sent his application via email.

“It’s correct that Xavi’s name was there. The application was emailed to the AIFF,” Subrata Paul said as quoted by TOI.

The report further stated that Xavi did not mention his official contact number in his official application.

AIFF Opens Up On Rumors Linking Xavi, Guardiola Applying For Head Coach Role In Indian Football Team

As the media reports were taking rounds on the internet, the All India Football Federation finally broke the silence and claimed that the authenticity of Pep Guardiola's and Xavi Hernandez's applications could not be confirmed. According to the official statement, it is likely that the applications of Guardiola and Xavi were a hoax.

"Additionally, the AIFF received an email furnishing the applications from Spanish coaches Pep Guardiola and Xavi Hernández. The authenticity of their applications could not be confirmed, and it has since emerged that the email applications were not genuine," AIFF stated in the statement.

"The AIFF Technical Committee reiterates its commitment to the sustained growth of Indian football and assures that every decision taken aligns with the broader vision of national team development and international competitiveness," the statement added.

The AIFF Technical Committee has suggested three names who can take over the head coach role in the Indian Football Team.