sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Pakistan's Article 370 Provocation | Quad Summit | Lebanon Pager Explosions | US Elections | Kolkata Horror |

Published 20:08 IST, September 18th 2024

AIFF renames Junior Girls National Championship to honour Dr Talimeren Ao

The AIFF on Wednesday rechristened the Junior Girls' National Championship in the name of India's first men's Olympic football captain Doctor Talimeren Ao in its bid to recognize his contribution to the game.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
AIFF Renames Junior Girls' Championship After India's First Olympic Football Captain Dr. Talimeren
AIFF Renames Junior Girls' Championship After India's First Olympic Football Captain Dr. Talimeren | Image: @IndianFootball
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

20:08 IST, September 18th 2024