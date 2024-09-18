Published 20:08 IST, September 18th 2024
AIFF renames Junior Girls National Championship to honour Dr Talimeren Ao
The AIFF on Wednesday rechristened the Junior Girls' National Championship in the name of India's first men's Olympic football captain Doctor Talimeren Ao in its bid to recognize his contribution to the game.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
AIFF Renames Junior Girls' Championship After India's First Olympic Football Captain Dr. Talimeren | Image: @IndianFootball
- 2 min read
