sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Canada Hindu Temple Attack | Trump-Biden Meet | India-Russia Ties | Elon Musk | US Elections |

Published 17:12 IST, November 10th 2024

AIFF's Chief Refereeing Officer Trevor Kettle Claims Standard Of Referees In India Improving

Several coaches of ISL clubs, mostly foreign, have in the past talked about the poor standard of refereeing in the top-tier league and even the All India Football Federation's (AIFF) President Kalyan Chaubey had expressed concerns on the matter a few months back.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
ISL referees
ISL referees | Image: x.com
Advertisement

Loading...

17:12 IST, November 10th 2024