'Still A Massive Team': Al-Hilal Unbothered As Brazilian Star Neymar Leaves Saudi Club To Join Boyhood Club Santos FC

Brazilian star Neymar Jr. joined Al Hilal in a massive transfer after his stint ended with French giants Paris Saint Germain. There were a lot of expectations riding on Neymar as it was hoped that he would bring his magic to Saudi Arabia. It was not be so as the Brazilian winger was injured throughout his stint at Al-Hilal and only managed to play seven games for the club. Following this, Neymar's contract was terminated and he is moving back to his boyhood club Santos FC as he looks to get back into his old self.

Saudi Pro League Loses High Profile Player As Neymar Moves To Santos

Neymar’s move from Al-Hilal to Brazilian club Santos means the Saudi Pro League has lost one of its most high-profile players.

The Brazilian attacker was among the global stars who transferred to Saudi clubs in 2023 when Cristiano Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr and Karim Benzema left Real Madrid for Al-Ittihad.

But unlike the latter two, Neymar was injured too often to make much of an impact in the desert kingdom after his 90 million euros ($94 million) transfer from Paris Saint-Germain. He played just seven games before Al-Hilal released him this week by mutual consent.

Analysts say his exit is not likely to have a big impact on the Saudi league’s international standing as long as other big names remain.

“Neymar’s departure does not damage the brand. If the other stars start leaving then it is different, but that does not look like it’s happening,” said Sasi Kumar, a former Singapore international and founder of Spain-based sports investment company 28 Ventures. “He went there, got injured and the timing was unfortunate. I am sure Hilal and other clubs will go and make more signings, as the ambitions are still there.”

Once one of the world’s top players, Neymar spent much of his time in Saudi Arabia sidelined by an ACL injury from playing for Brazil in October 2023.

“He didn’t make a big impression but could never show his real quality because of the injuries,” said Roel Coumans, a former assistant coach with Saudi Arabia and head coach of three clubs in the country. “It was bad luck as he is a player that suited Al-Hilal’s attacking style and a pleasure to watch.”

Al-Hilal Will Not Struggle Without Neymar According To Al-Hilal Boss

Coumans agreed with Al-Hilal boss Jorge Jesus, who said on Monday that the league leader and defending champion would not struggle without Neymar.

“They are still a massive team in Asia whether Neymar is there or not,” Coumans said.

Al-Hilal fans are disappointed to see the 32-year-old Brazilian go, but Riyadh-based supporter Ayman Al-Hotawi said ending the contract was right for all parties.

“Hilal is a big club that can’t be patient with a player who can’t perform at the level he was known for,” Al-Hotawi said. “It is a strong indicator that the league is no picnic.”

Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior and Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah have been names thrown about in speculation about possible replacements for Al-Hilal before it participates in the Club World Cup in the United States in June. The club hasn’t commented.

“(Al-Hilal) have lots of ambitions and want world stars and they need to do so if they want to become a top five or six league in the world,” Kumar said.

Meanwhile, Neymar is likely to receive a hero’s welcome at Santos, his boyhood club, where he won six titles before joining Barcelona in 2013.