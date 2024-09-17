sb.scorecardresearch
Published 11:14 IST, September 17th 2024

Al-Nassr draws with Al-Shorta in first game in rebranded AFC Champions League Elite

Without an ill Cristiano Ronaldo, Al-Nassr of Saudi Arabia drew with Al-Shorta of Iraq 1-1 in the first ever game in the revamped and rebranded AFC Champions League Elite on Monday.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Ameer Sabah
Ameer Sabah fights for the ball during the AFC Champions League Elite West Region football match between Al-Shorta and Al-Nassr at the Al-Madina Stadium in Baghdad, Iraq | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
11:14 IST, September 17th 2024