Published 11:14 IST, September 17th 2024
Al-Nassr draws with Al-Shorta in first game in rebranded AFC Champions League Elite
Without an ill Cristiano Ronaldo, Al-Nassr of Saudi Arabia drew with Al-Shorta of Iraq 1-1 in the first ever game in the revamped and rebranded AFC Champions League Elite on Monday.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Ameer Sabah fights for the ball during the AFC Champions League Elite West Region football match between Al-Shorta and Al-Nassr at the Al-Madina Stadium in Baghdad, Iraq | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
11:14 IST, September 17th 2024