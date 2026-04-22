Al Nassr vs Al Ahli Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch AFC Champions League Two Semifinal?

Al Nassr will look to end their trophyless spell when they host Al Ahli in the AFC Champions League Two semifinal on Wednesday. With multiple trophies at stake for the Saudi Arabian side, Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. need to buckle up for a roller coaster ride.

Winning the semifinal will ensure Al Nassr get a shot at the AFC Champions League two title. They steamrolled Al-Wasl 4-0 in the quarterfinal and winning the semifinal would allow them a place in the ACL 2 final where they will meet the champion of the East region, Gamba Osaka.



Should they manage to get the better of Al Ahli, they would be the West region champion of ACL 2.

Al Nassr vs Al Ahli AFC Champions League 2 Live Streaming

When will the Al Nassr vs Al Ahli, AFC Champions League Two semifinal Match take place?

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The Al Nassr vs Al Ahli, AFC Champions League Two semifinal match will take place on Wednesday, April 22.

Where will the Al Nassr vs Al Ahli, AFC Champions League Two semifinal match take place?

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The Al Nassr vs Al Ahli, AFC Champions League Two semifinal match will take place at Zabeel Stadium, Dubai.

What time will the Al Nassr vs Al Ahli, AFC Champions League Two semifinal match start?

The Al Nassr vs Al Ahli, AFC Champions League Two semifinal match will start at 9:30 PM IST.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the Al Nassr vs Al Ahli, AFC Champions League Two semifinal match?

The Al Nassr vs Al Ahli, AFC Champions League Two semifinal match will not have a live broadcast in India.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the Al Nassr vs Al Ahli, AFC Champions League Two semifinal match?