Al Nassr vs Al Feiha Saudi Pro League Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Cristiano Ronaldo Live In India?

Cristiano Ronaldo will be back in action when Al Nassr host Al Feiha in the Saudi Pro League on Friday. Ronaldo has been amongst the goals and he is expected to lead the line again for his side.

Al Nassr have been pushing for the Saudi Pro League title, but they haven't done enough in the Saudi Arabian top flight this campaign. They are currently 4th in the SPL table and cannot afford to lose more matches.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo play for Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League?

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brace in the last AFC Champions League game, and he would be adamant about continuing his goal-scoring run.

Also Read: Brazil And Real Madrid Legend Marcelo Announces Retirement From Professional Football

When Will The Al Nassr vs Al Feiha Saudi Pro League Match Match Take Place?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr and Al Feiha is going to take place on Friday, February 07, 2025. The match will kick off at 8:50 PM IST.

Al Nassr vs Al Feiha Saudi Pro League Live Streaming

Where Will The Al Nassr vs Al Feiha Match Match Take Place?

The Al Nassr vs Al Feiha AFC Champions League match would take place at the Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

How To Watch The Al Nassr vs Al Feiha Saudi Pro League Match Live Telecast In India?

The Al Nassr vs Al Feiha Saudi Pro League match will be live telecasted on the Sports18 Network.

How To Watch The Al Nassr vs Al Feiha Saudi Pro League Match Live Streaming In India?

Fans in India can watch the Al Nassr vs Al Feiha Saudi Pro League match live streaming on the Sony LIV app and website.

How To Watch The Al Nassr vs Al Feiha Match Saudi Pro League Live Streaming In The UK?

Fans in the UK can watch the Al Nassr vs Al Feiha Saudi Pro League match LIVE on DAZN.