Al-Nassr vs Al-AkhdoudLive Streaming: Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play In Tonight's Saudi Pro League Match-up?
Take a look at everything you need to know about the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 match between Al Nassr and Al Akhdoud, which will take place at Al-Awwal Park.
In the upcoming Saudi Pro League clash, Al Nassr will lock horns against Al-Akhdoud. The stakes are increasing as the fight for the top spot has intensified lately. It will be a home game for Cristiano Ronaldo's side, who will be hungry to bounce back after facing a loss at the hands of Karim Benzema's Al-Ittihad. Al-Nassr seems to have the edge in the competition as its opposition, Al Akhdoud, is currently fighting a relegation scare at the moment. However, the visiting side had won its last match against Al Wehda with a 3-2 lead. Ahead of the SPL matchup, take a look at all the details you need to know, including the timings, venue and more details.
Al Nassr vs Al Akhdoud Live Streaming: Know All The Details, Including Timings, Venue, And More
Al Nassr vs Al Akhdoud: Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play In The Upcoming SPL Match-up?
Reports have mentioned that Cristiano Ronaldo is currently suffering from abdominal issues and will be sidelined for this week. His status is deemed doubtful for the match-up. Players like Abdullah Al Khaibari and Sami Al Najei are out of action because of muscle and ACL issues.
When Will The Al Nassr vs Al Akhdoud Match Take Place?
The Al Nassr vs Al Akhdoud match will take place on Thursday, January 09, 2025, at 10:30 PM IST (08:00 PM local, 12:00 PM Eastern, 09:00 AM Pacific).
Where Will The Al Nassr vs Al Akhdoud Match Take Place?
The Al Nassr vs Al Akhdoud match-up will take place at the Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
How To Watch The Al Nassr vs Al Akhdoud Live Telecast In India?
Fans in India can watch the Al Nassr vs Al Akhdoud live telecast via the Sony Sports Network.
How To Watch The Al Nassr vs Al Akhdoud Live Streaming In India?
Fans in India can watch the Al Nassr vs Al Akhdoud live streaming via the SonyLiv app and website.
Al Nassr vs Al Akhdoud: Predicted Line-Ups
Al Nassr Predicted XI (4-2-3-1, right to left): Bento (GK) — Al Ghanam, Simakan, Laporte, Boushal — Al Sulaiheem, Brozovic — Gabriel, Otavio, Mane — Maran.
Al Akhdoud Predicted XI (4-3-3 right to left): Vitor (GK) — Khamis, Asiri, Alyami, Ferreira — Pedroza, Al Muwallad, Petros — Bassogog, Kone, Godwin.
