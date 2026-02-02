Al Riyadh vs Al Nassr Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Saudi Pro League Match In India?

Al Nassr will look to maintain their winning streak when they take on Al Riyadh on February 2, 2026, at the Prince Turki bin Abdulaziz Stadium in Riyadh. Al Nassr are currently 2nd in the Saudi Pro League table with 43 points, three points behind league leaders Al Hilal with 46 points.

In Al Nassr's last match against Al Al Kholood, Cristiano Ronaldo joined his teammates, Mohamed Simakan and Kingsley Coman, on the scoresheet to win 3-0 against their Saudi Pro League rivals. However, Ronaldo will not feature in the match against Al Riyadh, as reported by Fabrizio Romano, due to his dissatisfaction with the club's investment by PIF.

Meanwhile, Al Riyadh drew 1-1 against Al-Najma Saudi in their last Saudi Pro League match and are currently 15th in the league table with 12 points.

Al Riyadh vs Al Nassr Live Streaming Details

When will the Saudi Pro League match between Al Riyadh and Al Nassr be played?

The Saudi Pro League fixture between Al Riyadh and Al Nassr will be played on Monday, February 2, 2026.

Where will the Saudi Pro League clash between Al Riyadh and Al Nassr take place?

The Saudi Pro League clash will be played at the Prince Turki bin Abdulaziz Stadium in Riyadh.

What time will the clash between Al Riyadh and Al Nassr start?

The Saudi Pro League fixture between Al Riyadh and Al Nassr is scheduled to kick off at 8:45 PM IST.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the match between Al Riyadh and Al Nassr in India?

The live telecast of the clash between Al Riyadh and Al Nassr can be watched live on the Sony Sports Network

Where can you watch the live-stream of the match between Al Riyadh and Al Nassr in India?