Al-Shabab vs Al-Nassr Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Saudi Pro League In India?

Al-Nassr could move towards their first Saudi Pro League title when they take on Al-Shabab on Thursday. With just three games left, Cristiano Ronaldo's side could go five points clear with a win.

Al-Shabab come into the game with very little confidence, having recorded just one win in the last six matches in all competitions. They are nine points clear of the relegation zone and will be adamant to fancy their chances on home turf.

This match won't guarantee Al-Nassr the Saudi Pro League title, but they can surely enter their matchup with Al-Hilal with utmost confidence. Al-Nassr's 17-match unbeaten run ended in their last Saudi Pro League game against Al-Qadsiah and coach Jorge Jesus is eager to rectify their mistakes.

Al-Shabab vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League Live Streaming Details

When will the Al-Shabab vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League Match take place?

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The Al-Shabab vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League match will take place on Thursday, May 7.

Where will the Al-Shabab vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League match take place?

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The Al-Shabab vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League match will take place at King Fahd Stadium, Saudi Arabia.

What time will the Al-Shabab vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League match start?

The Al-Shabab vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League match will start at 11:30 PM IST on Friday.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the Al-Shabab vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League match?

The Al-Shabab vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League match will have a live telecast on Sony Sports India.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the Al-Shabab vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League match?

The Al-Shabab vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League match can be live-streamed on the Sony LIV website and app with a subscription.