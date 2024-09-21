Published 06:15 IST, September 21st 2024
Alaves beats Sevilla while fans protest Friday night games in Spain
Alaves fans ramped up their protest against inconvenient night-time games in Spain when they boycotted the first few minutes of Friday's La Liga match against Sevilla.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Sevilla’s Papu Gomez in action during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Sevilla and Real Betis | Image: AP
