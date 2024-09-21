sb.scorecardresearch
Published 06:15 IST, September 21st 2024

Alaves beats Sevilla while fans protest Friday night games in Spain

Alaves fans ramped up their protest against inconvenient night-time games in Spain when they boycotted the first few minutes of Friday's La Liga match against Sevilla.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Sevilla’s Papu Gomez in action during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Sevilla and Real Betis
Sevilla’s Papu Gomez in action during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Sevilla and Real Betis | Image: AP
