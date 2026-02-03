Albacete vs FC Barcelona Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Copa del Rey Match In India?

FC Barcelona will take on Albacete as they aim to defend their Copa del Rey title at Estadio Carlos Belmonte. The Catalan giants are on a four-match winning run and it should be a walk in the park against the second division team, given their nature of form this campaign.

Albacete shot to fame with their brilliant injury-time winner against Real Madrid in this competition and would be hoping to replicate their form against Barcelona. They remain the only team from the second division in the Copa del Rey as things stand.

Barcelona will be without Gavi, Pedri and Andreas Christensen for this clash, while Raphinha has a strain in his adductor muscle. barcelona have won their last six fixtures against Albacete and they have only lost once against them.

Albacete vs FC Barcelona Copa del Rey Live Streaming

When Will The Albacete vs FC Barcelona Copa del Rey Match Take Place?

The Albacete vs FC Barcelona Copa del Rey match will take place on Wednesday, February 4.

Where Will The Albacete vs FC Barcelona Copa del Rey Match Take Place?

The Albacete vs FC Barcelona Copa del Rey match will take place at Estadio Carlos Belmonte.

What Time Will The Albacete vs FC Barcelona Copa del Rey Match Start?

The Albacete vs FC Barcelona Copa del Rey match will start at 1:30 AM IST on Tuesday.

Where Can You Watch The Albacete vs FC Barcelona Copa del Rey Match On Live TV?

The Albacete vs FC Barcelona Copa del Rey match will not have a live broadcast in India.

Where Can The Albacete vs FC Barcelona Copa del Rey Match Be Watched On Live Streaming?