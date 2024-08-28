Published 00:09 IST, August 28th 2024
UCL 2024-25 Draw: Highlights Of New UEFA Champions League Format You Need To Know About
On Thursday, UEFA makes the draw in Monaco for the match schedule of the new single-standings league phase that replaces the traditional group stage.
- SportFit
- 5 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Real Madrid's Luka Modric with the 2023-24 Champions League winning trophy | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 5 min read
Advertisement
00:09 IST, August 28th 2024