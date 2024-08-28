sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paralympics 2024 | Bengal Bandh | US Elections | Israel-Hamas | Mpox | #JusticeforAbhaya |

Published 00:09 IST, August 28th 2024

UCL 2024-25 Draw: Highlights Of New UEFA Champions League Format You Need To Know About

On Thursday, UEFA makes the draw in Monaco for the match schedule of the new single-standings league phase that replaces the traditional group stage.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Real Madrid's Luka Modric with the 2023-24 Champions League winning trophy
Real Madrid's Luka Modric with the 2023-24 Champions League winning trophy | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 5 min read
Advertisement

00:09 IST, August 28th 2024