Amid Gianluigi Donnarumma Links, Manchester City Goalkeeper Ederson Attracts Interest From Galatasaray

One of the biggest football transfer news that emerged recently was that Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, who was a key part of their treble-winning side last season, was set to be axed by current PSG manager Luis Enrique - which could open the door to a move to Premier League side Manchester City.

The club do have Ederson and the recently-signed James Trafford on their books, but the availability of a world-class operator like the Italian made them take notice.

And now it seems like Turkish side Galatasaray are set to make it easier for City to go ahead and sign Donnarumma.

Ederson Attracts Turkish Interest

This is because they have officially sent a first bid to the English side for the Brazilian goalkeeper, according to a report from football journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The bid is reportedly in the region of €10 million and while it is unlikely to get the deal over the line, it is a start - and negotiations are set to carry on in the short term.

It is worth noting that Donnarumma can join only if the Brazilian goalkeeper chooses to leave, but he has reportedly been keen to explore his options ever since Trafford was signed by the club.

As far as Donnarumma's deal, personal terms are not expected to be an issue as he is keen to join City - and PSG, in turn, are keen to get rid of him.

Donnarumma's War of Words

He minced no words when publicly addressing his impending exit, which has been triggered by PSG manager Luis Enrique as he wants a goalkeeper more comfortable with the ball at his feet.

"Unfortunately, someone has decided that I can no longer be part of the group and contribute to the team’s success. I am disappointed and disheartened. I hope to have the opportunity to look the fans at the Parc des Princes in the eyes one more time and say goodbye as it should be done," he said in a statement posted on social media.