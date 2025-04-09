'One of The Worst Goalkeeper's in Manchester United History' - Andre Onana Slammed by Ex-Player Ahead of Europa League Q/F

Manchester United will face Olympique Lyonnais, or Lyon for short, in their all-important UEFA Europa League quarterfinal. And United's goalkeeper Andre Onana made a huge claim ahead of the highly anticipated clash.

The Cameroonian goalkeeper said that the Ligue 1 side will start as the underdogs when going up against the Premier League giants.

"Of course it’s not going to be easy, but I think we are way better than them," said Onana.

However, those comments have drawn a sharp retort from ex-United and current Lyon player Nemanja Matic.

Matic Fires Back at Onana

Matic called Onana ‘one of the worst goalkeeper’s in Manchester United's history' and said that to make such a comment, he needs to have some standing in the game.

“You know, I respect everyone but to say that, you need to give the answer. If you are one of the worst goalkeepers in Manchester United’s history, you need to take care about what you are talking about,” Matic said.

He further added that he would not have minded such comments coming from a more legendary figure.

“If David de Gea, Peter Schmeichel or (Edwin) Van der Sar said that then I would question myself, but if you are statistically one of the worst goalkeepers in Manchester United’s modern history, he needs to show that before he says it. So we will see.”

What makes Onana's prediction even more questionable is their respective league positions - Lyon are currently fifth in the Ligue 1 standings, with United languishing in 15th in the Premier League.

United's Final Chance at Salvaging Season

But there is no denying that United need to win the Europa League if they are to salvage what was been a forgettable 2024-25 season.

Not only would it see them win a trophy, it would also see them qualify for the UEFA Champions League.