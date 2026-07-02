Anthony Gordon Hails Lionel Messi While Drawing Parallels Between Harry Kane And Argentine Star: 'Greatest Footballer Of All Time'

A sensational Harry Kane brace helped England to register a brilliant comeback win over DR Congo in a RO32 encounter in the FIFA World Cup. England looked to be on their way out after Brian Cipenga's early goal had put Congo in the lead against the Three Lions.

Lionel Messi Compared With Harry Kane After DR Congo Brilliance

Harry Kane restored parity at the stroke of the 75th minute when he headed home Anthony Gordon's cross from the left flank. England piled up pressure, and then came a clutch moment 11 minutes later. Kane got the ball in the penalty box and launched a shot into the top right corner from an acute angle to complete the comeback.

Hailing Harry Kane, winger Anthony Gordon drew parallels with Argentine star Lionel Messi.

“It's amazing to be around him every day because when you're around someone at the elite level, he's at the very, very top of football. He's having a season that's only ever been beat by Leo Messi, the greatest footballer of all time. So that speaks to the level he's playing at.”

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Harry Kane Shatters England World Cup Record

Harry Kane extended his World Cup scoring streak to 13 goals, getting past Brazilian legend Pele's tally of 12 goals. Kane had already got past Garry Lineker with his goal against Paraguay and is now the leading goalscorer for England in FIFA World Cup history. He will have another chance to extend his tally when England face Mexico in a RO16 stadium at Azteca Stadium.

England Top Goalscorers In FIFA World Cup

Harry Kane – 13 goals in 15 games

Gary Lineker – 10 goals in 12 games

Sir Geoff Hurst – 5 goals in 6 games

Sir Bobby Charlton – 4 goals in 14 games

Michael Owen – 4 goals in 12 games