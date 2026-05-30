Anthony Gordon Impresses With His Spanish In ‘Dream’ Move To FC Barcelona From Newcastle United

England forward Anthony Gordon joined FC Barcelona from Newcastle United on a five-year contract on Friday as the Spanish champion quickly moved to retool its attack less than a week since the season finished. The announcement did not include any financial details. But, despite its financial troubles, Barcelona reportedly paid Newcastle some 70 million euros ($81 million) to acquire the 25-year-old winger.

Gordon said it was his dream since he was little and growing up in Liverpool to one day play for Barcelona. In fact, he said, that was why he could speak fluent Spanish — a skill rarely shown by English players in Spain — at his presentation to the local media.

“As soon as I knew that Barca was interested, there was never any question. This is the stuff I dreamed of as a child,” Gordon said. “I wanted to speak Spanish because when I was kid I believed I would play for Barca, believe it or not.”

Gordon arrived in Spain on Thursday and underwent a medical exam. His presentation originally scheduled for midday Friday at an auditorium outside Camp Nou stadium was delayed for about nine hours due to what he called “small details” that needed to be hammered out in the transfer paperwork. Gordon said he was calm throughout the delay as he waited with his family and agents at a hotel.

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Gordon arrives as a relatively unknown player for many Barcelona fans, and he acknowledged his price for a club that has fought for years with heavy debt will saddle him with high expectations.

“I am ready for the responsibility,” he said.

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He scored 17 goals for Newcastle this season, including 10 in the Champions League. One of those goals came in a loss to Barcelona in the Champions League round of 16, when he apparently made an impression on his then rival.

Gordon, a left winger, will join a club that has won La Liga for two years in a row but is revamping its attack after the exit of Robert Lewandowski. Gordon will likely have to compete with Raphinha for playing time at his position, opposite teen star Lamine Yamal.

When asked if his skills resembled more those of Yamal or Raphinha, Gordon chose the Brazilian.

“I would say Raphinha in terms of my intensity, work rate, and speed” and ability to score goals, he said.

Gordon is in England’s squad for the World Cup. England’s first game is against Croatia in Arlington, Texas, on June 17.

Barcelona sports director Deco is reportedly looking for a striker as well in the summer market. Spanish media reports that Barcelona is interested in pulling Argentina striker Julián Alvarez from Atletico Madrid.