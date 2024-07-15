Published 14:23 IST, July 15th 2024
Argentina fans revel in their Copa America triumph, a brief respite from their country's crises
Argentines taking to the streets to revel in their Copa América triumph late Sunday inhabit a very different place now than they did 19 months ago, when their World Cup win sent millions surging into the same Buenos Aires square in a howl of collective celebration.
- Sports
- 5 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina | Image: AP
