'It's True That..': Argentina Manager Lionel Scaloni Drops Big Update On Leo Messi's Retirement Plans Ahead World Cup Qualifier
Argentina will lock horns with Venezuela in their first FIFA Qualifier game. This game also might be Lionel Messi's last home World Cup qualifying game
Lionel Messi is all set to start another FIFA World Cup campaign with his national side Argentina. The La Albiceleste are the defending champions of the World Cup, but they'll first have to go through the qualifiers before they start their title defense in the marquee tournament that will be played in North America next year. Lionel Messi's Argentina overcame the Kylian Mbappe scare to win their third World Cup on December 18, 2022, at the Lusail Stadium.
Lionel Scaloni Speaks On Messi's Future
Argentina are all set to lock horns with Venezuela in their first FIFA Qualifier game. The La Albiceleste will host Venezuela at the famed Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires. Prior to the game, Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni said that the Argentina vs Venezuela game might be Lionel Messi's last home World Cup Qualifier game. While speaking at the press conference, Scaloni also said that it will be an emotional occasion.
"Yes, this is a match which Leo has said will be emotional because it's true that it's our last (home) qualifying match. I'm sure that it won't be his last game in Argentina, and we'll make sure that if he decides it's the last game, we play another because it's obvious to do that in the right moment and because he deserves it. More than anyone I will enjoy it. Having been able to coach him has honestly been a pleasure," said Argentina boss Scaloni.
After hosting Venezuela in a home FIFA World Cup Qualifier game, Argentina will travel to Ecuador for their next qualifier. The match will be played at the Estadio Monumental Banco Pichincha.
FIFA World Cup 2026 Likely To Be Messi's Last Dance
Lionel Messi recently turned 38 in June earlier this year. Messi did hint at his retirement plans and he said that he might not play any more friendlies for Argentina after he is done playing the qualifiers. The next edition of the FIFA World Cup that will be played next year might be Messi's last and he will try to put his best foot forward to help Argentina defend the title of being World Champions.
