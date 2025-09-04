'It's True That..': Argentina Manager Lionel Scaloni Drops Big Update On Leo Messi's Retirement Plans Ahead World Cup Qualifier

Lionel Messi is all set to start another FIFA World Cup campaign with his national side Argentina. The La Albiceleste are the defending champions of the World Cup, but they'll first have to go through the qualifiers before they start their title defense in the marquee tournament that will be played in North America next year. Lionel Messi's Argentina overcame the Kylian Mbappe scare to win their third World Cup on December 18, 2022, at the Lusail Stadium.

Lionel Scaloni Speaks On Messi's Future

Argentina are all set to lock horns with Venezuela in their first FIFA Qualifier game. The La Albiceleste will host Venezuela at the famed Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires. Prior to the game, Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni said that the Argentina vs Venezuela game might be Lionel Messi's last home World Cup Qualifier game. While speaking at the press conference, Scaloni also said that it will be an emotional occasion.

"Yes, this is a match which Leo has said will be emotional because it's true that it's our last (home) qualifying match. I'm sure that it won't be his last game in Argentina, and we'll make sure that if he decides it's the last game, we play another because it's obvious to do that in the right moment and because he deserves it. More than anyone I will enjoy it. Having been able to coach him has honestly been a pleasure," said Argentina boss Scaloni.

After hosting Venezuela in a home FIFA World Cup Qualifier game, Argentina will travel to Ecuador for their next qualifier. The match will be played at the Estadio Monumental Banco Pichincha.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Likely To Be Messi's Last Dance