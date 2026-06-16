Argentina vs Algeria, FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Score:: Lionel Messi Makes His 200th Appearance For Argentina

Argentina vs Algeria, FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Score & Updates | Image: Republic

Argentina vs Algeria, FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Score: The Lionel Messi-led Argentina will start their FIFA World Cup defence against Algeria at Kansas City Stadium. The focus will be on the Inter Miami star, who is set to make his 200th appearance for La Albiceleste. With a number of big teams failing to win their first match, Argentina will hope to build momentum from the start.