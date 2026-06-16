Argentina vs Algeria, FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Score:: Lionel Messi Makes His 200th Appearance For Argentina
Argentina vs Algeria Live Score: Tune in here to catch all the latest ARG vs ALG FIFA World Cup 2026 minute-by-minute updates.
- SportFit
- 1 min read
Argentina vs Algeria, FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Score: The Lionel Messi-led Argentina will start their FIFA World Cup defence against Algeria at Kansas City Stadium. The focus will be on the Inter Miami star, who is set to make his 200th appearance for La Albiceleste. With a number of big teams failing to win their first match, Argentina will hope to build momentum from the start.
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Argentina vs Algeria, FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Score: Algeria do have a quite competitive squad at their disposal and Argentina will not take them for granted.
Argentina vs Algeria, FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Score: Lionel Messi shatters another record
Lionel Messi becomes the first player to appear in 6 FIFA World Cups.
Argentina vs Algeria, FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Score: Algeria Starting XI
Algeria (4-2-3-1): Zidane; Belghali, Mandi, Bensebaini, Ait-Nouri; Bentaleb, Boudaoui; Hadj Moussa, Chaibi, Gouiri; Maza.
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Argentina vs Algeria, FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Score: Argentina Starting XI
Argentina (4-3-3): E. Martinez; Montiel, Romero, Lisandro Martinez, Medina; Fernandez, De Paul, Mac Allister; Messi, Lautaro Martinez, Almada.
Argentina vs Algeria, FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Score: Argentina face off against Algeria
Hello And Welcome! Argentina will open their FIFA World Cup defence against Algeria at Kansas City Stadium. Tune in here to catch minute by minute updates.