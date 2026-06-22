Argentina vs Austria Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 In India?

Argentina will hope to continue to maintain their winning momentum when they take on Austria at the Dallas Stadium. Riding on Lionel Messi's maiden FIFA World Cup hat-trick, Argentina kicked off their World Cup defence with a 3-0 thrashing of Algeria.

Argentina are tipped as one of the favourites in this 48-team affair, and coach Lionel Scaloni assembled a quite competitive squad at his disposal. Austria displayed their World Cup credentials with a 3-1 win over Jordan and can inflict damage to Argentina's chances.

Austrian players are known for their pressing and Ralf Rangnick's players can run throughout the match. A win for Argentina can secure a knockout berth for them, while a loss wouldn't shut the door completely on them.

Argentina vs Austria FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Streaming

When will the Argentina vs Austria, FIFA World Cup 2026 match be played?

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The FIFA World Cup 2026 match between Argentina and Austria will be played on Monday.

At what time will the Argentina vs Austria, FIFA World Cup 2026 match be played?

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The FIFA World Cup 2026 match between Argentina and Austria will kick off at 10:30 PM IST.

Where will the Argentina vs Austria, FIFA World Cup 2026 match be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 match between Argentina and Austria will be held at the Dallas Stadium.

How to watch the live telecast of Argentina vs Austria, FIFA World Cup 2026 match in India?

The live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 match between Argentina and Austria will be available on United8 Sports.

How to watch the live streaming of Argentina vs Austria, FIFA World Cup 2026 match in India?