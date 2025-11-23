Argentine Club Lanus Wins Copa Sudamericana After Three Penalty Saves By Losada

Goalkeeper Nahuel Losada saved three penalties to help Argentine club Lanus beat Brazil’s Atletico Minero 5-4 in a shootout on Saturday to win the Copa Sudamericana for the second time.

Lanus, which also won the tournament in 2013, became the sixth team to have won the Sudamericana twice.

Carlos Izquierdoz, Sasha Marcich, Dylan Aquino, Agustín Cardozo and Franco Watson scored their penalty kicks for Lanus.

The 32-year-old Losada stopped shots from Hulk, Gabriel Texeira and Vitor Hugo to secure the win.

Argentine clubs have won 10 Sudamericana titles, including Racing Club’s success in 2024 after beating Cruzeiro in the final.

