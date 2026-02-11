Arkadag vs Al Nassr Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch AFC Champions League Two In India?

Al Nassr will take on Arkadag in the first leg of the AFC Champions League Two Round of 16 at Ashgabat Stadium. Cristiano Ronaldo has ended his dispute with the club, but he wasn't named in the match-day squad by manager Jorge Jesus. Al Nassr only lost once during the group phase and will hope to replicate their form in the knockouts.

Ronaldo went on a strike against Al Nassr and didn't feature in the last two Saudi Pro League games. The Former Manchester United star protested against Al Nassr's lack of intent in the transfer market and was reportedly infuriated after Al Hilal snapped up Karim Benzema from Al Ittihad.

However, Jorge Jesus does have a very strong squad at his disposal and the likes of Sadio Mane and João Felix can inflict damage on any team.

Arkadag vs Al Nassr AFC Champions League Two Live Streaming Details

When will the Arkadag vs Al Nassr AFC Champions League Two match take place?

The AFC Champions League fixture between Arkadag and Al Nassr will take place on February 11, 2026.

Where will the Arkadag vs Al Nassr AFC Champions League Two match take place?

The AFC Champions League match between Arkadag and Al Nassr will take place at the Ashgabat Stadium.

What time will the Arkadag vs Al Nassr AFC Champions League Two match start?

The AFC Champions League Two clash between Arkadag and Al Nassr will kick off at 7:15 PM IST.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the Arkadag vs Al Nassr AFC Champions League Two match in India?

The AFC Champions League Two clash between Arkadag and Al Nassr will have a live telecast on Sony Sports India.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the Arkadag vs Al Nassr AFC Champions League Two match in India?

The AFC Champions League Two clash will be live-streamed on the Sony LIV website and app with a subscription.