Arsenal Blow Two-Goal Lead At Wolves To Boost Manchester City's Premier League Title Hopes

Arsenal blew a two-goal lead at last-place Wolves on Wednesday to give a huge boost to Manchester City in the race for the Premier League title.

The league leader was held to a surprise 2-2 draw at Molineux, having led 2-0 in the second half.

Tom Edozie's goal in the fourth minute of added time completed Wolves' comeback.

The draw means Arsenal has dropped points in back-to-back games and leaves it just five points ahead of second-place City, having played a game more.

With the top two still to play each other before the end of the season, the title race is too close to call.

The result was the latest sign that Arsenal is feeling the pressure, having finished runner-up in each of the last three seasons.

Bukayo Saka gave Mikel Arteta's team the lead with a header in the fifth minute, and Piero Hincapie ran through to blast in the second in the 56th.