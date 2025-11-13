Arsenal Collapses To 3-2 Loss At Bayern Munich In Women's Champions League

Arsenal’s defense of its Women’s Champions League title is not going to plan after a second-half collapse against Bayern Munich on Wednesday.

Arsenal wasted an early two-goal lead as Bayern surged back to win 3-2 at Allianz Arena, handing the visitors their second loss in three games in Europe's elite club competition.

Bayern has answered with back-to-back wins after an opening-day 7-1 loss at Barcelona, which cruised to a third straight victory Wednesday, 3-0 at home over OH Leuven.

Bayern captain Glódís Viggósdóttir scored in the 86th minute from a cross that bounced into the goalmouth to complete the comeback.

Substitutes Alara in the 67th and Pernille Harder in the 80th, with a deft, looping left-footed shot, had tied a game that was in Arsenal’s control. All three goals were from assists by Germany attacker Klara Buehl.

United States defender Emily Fox rose in the fifth minute to head in Arsenal's opening goal from a high-bouncing ball and Mariona Caldentey struck an exquisite second in the 23rd.

Caldentey, the Ballon d’Or runner-up in September, was perfectly balanced to find space on the edge of the Bayern penalty area and curl a rising right-footed shot.