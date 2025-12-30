Arsenal Handed Major Injury Boost Ahead Of Aston Villa Showdown At Emirates

Arsenal have supposedly received a huge injury boost ahead of their Premier League match against Aston Villa at the Emirates. The Premier League leaders will welcome the third-placed team on the penultimate day of 2025, where the Gunners will try to extend a six-point gap between the two sides.

Additionally, the Gunners will be on a mission to seek revenge for the Aston Villa side after their 2-1 defeat at the hands of The Lions a few weeks ago, after Emiliano Buendia's goal in the last kick of the ball.

Arsenal With An Injury Boost At Emirates

While manager Mikel Arteta did not provide any pre-game injury update, as per AFTV, former Chelsea star Kai Havertz has been included in the Arsenal squad against Aston Villa. As per the reports, Arteta and his management will decide today on whether or not Kai Havertz will be named on the bench.

Advertisement

The match against Aston Villa could be Havertz's long-awaited return to the squad. The German international had been sidelined since the start of the season, when he suffered a knee injury in Arsenal's opening match of the season against Manchester United.

The return of the 29-year-old gives Arteta another attacking alternative to the struggling Viktor Gyokeres and recently returned Gabriel Jesus. Kai Havertz has registered 29 goals and has provided 13 assists in his 88 appearances for Arsenal since his move from Chelsea in 2023.

Advertisement

Who Else Can Make A Return For Arsenal?

Alongside the German international, Mikel Arteta can also welcome key defender Gabriel Magalhaes in the playing XI. Notably, Gabriel was sent on against Brighton to get his first minutes since suffering a thigh injury in November while on national team duty. Meanwhile, Ben White, who has been on the sidelines for the last two weeks after a hamstring injury, can also make a comeback against Aston Villa.