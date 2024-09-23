sb.scorecardresearch
Published 10:11 IST, September 23rd 2024

Arsenal sees red again as Leandro Trossard sent off against Manchester City

Arsenal forward Leandro Trossard was sent off just before halftime at Manchester City on Sunday with a second yellow card after kicking the ball away.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Leandro Trossard
Leandro Trossard reacts after getting a red card during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Arsenal at the Etihad stadium in Manchester | Image: AP
10:11 IST, September 23rd 2024