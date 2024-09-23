Published 10:11 IST, September 23rd 2024
Arsenal sees red again as Leandro Trossard sent off against Manchester City
Arsenal forward Leandro Trossard was sent off just before halftime at Manchester City on Sunday with a second yellow card after kicking the ball away.
- SportFit
- 1 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Leandro Trossard reacts after getting a red card during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Arsenal at the Etihad stadium in Manchester | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
Advertisement
10:11 IST, September 23rd 2024