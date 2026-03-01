Arsenal vs Chelsea Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The Premier League Match Live In India?

Arsenal players celebrate winning the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal in London | Image: AP

The English Premier League action continues with a spectacular London Derby over the weekend as Arsenal hosts Chelsea. The title race would take major shape as two of the top six teams would be in action to improve their position in the standings.

Arsenal are currently the leaders in the Premier League standings and are two points clear of Manchester City FC. Mikel Arteta's side is coming off a commanding 4-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur and has been in scintillating form.

The Gunners have been ruthless with their attacking unit and have been consistent with their midfield as well. Proper performance from the club has helped it remain dominant over Chelsea, winning seven and drawing three.

Chelsea FC enters the competition as they have been unbeaten in their previous six outings. Currently positioned in the sixth spot, a win could do massive benefit for them as they could enter the top five in the table and also affect Arsenal's title push.

Liam Rosenior's side would rally to push and scramble a win out of tonight's game. Resilience would be key for the side, and expect it to be a heated competition at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal vs Chelsea, Premier League 2025-2026 Match Live Streaming Details

When will the Arsenal vs Chelsea Premier League 2025-2026 Match take place?

The Arsenal vs Chelsea Premier League 2025-2026 match will take place on Sunday, March 01, 2026.

Where will the Arsenal vs Chelsea Premier League 2025-2026 match take place?

The Arsenal vs Chelsea Premier League 2025-2026 will take place at the Emirates Stadium, London, England.

What time will the Arsenal vs Chelsea Premier League 2025-2026 match start?

The Arsenal vs Chelsea Premier League 2025-2026 match will start at 10:00 PM IST on Sunday.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the Arsenal vs Chelsea Premier League 2025-2026 match?

The Arsenal vs Chelsea Premier League 2025-2026 match can be watched live on the Star Sports Network. The match will start at 10:00 PM IST on Thursday.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the Arsenal vs Chelsea Premier League 2025-2026 match?