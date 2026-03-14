Arsenal vs Everton Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Premier League Match In India?

Arsenal players celebrate winning the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal in London | Image: AP

Arsenal will hope to extend their lead at the top when they host Everton in a Premier League match on Saturday at Emirates Stadium. Manchester City played out a 2-2 draw with Nottingham Forest in the last game, handing Arsenal a lifeline in the EPL title race, and the Gunners cannot put a foot wrong.

Arsenal have shown impeccable home form this season, but they will have to defy Everton's stupendous away record this season. They are unbeaten in their last six matches away from home and will enter the game sitting 9 points behind the table toppers.

On the other side, Mikel Arteta knows a win would pile on pressure on Manchester City, who will face relegation contender West Ham United later. Arsenal have not been beaten by Everton in their last five home games, and they will be determined to keep their record intact.

Arsenal vs Everton, Premier League Live Streaming

When will the Arsenal vs Everton Premier League Match take place?

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The Arsenal vs Everton Premier League match will take place on Saturday, March 14.

Where will the Arsenal vs Everton Premier League match take place?

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The Arsenal vs Everton Premier League will take place at the Emirates Stadium, London, England.

What time will the Arsenal vs Everton Premier League match start?

The Arsenal vs Everton Premier League match will start at 11:00 PM IST on Saturday.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the Arsenal vs Everton Premier League match?

The Arsenal vs Everton Premier League match can be watched live on the Star Sports Network.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the Arsenal vs Everton Premier League match?