Asian Football Confederation To Launch AFC Nations League

The Asian Football Confederation announced Sunday it will launch an AFC Nations League to boost competition among its member countries.

The move follows UEFA’s introduction of a Nations League in 2018, in which European national teams are divided into tiers and play during designated international windows.

The announcement comes a day after the Confederation of African Football said it will start a similar tournament in 2029.

“The effective utilization of the FIFA international match windows has become increasingly challenging due to limited opponent availability, rising operational costs and logistical complexities, often diminishing the sporting value of international fixtures,” the AFC said in a statement.

Advertisement

“Following a comprehensive internal review and consultation process, the confederation has decided, in principle, to introduce an AFC Nations League.”

UEFA’s Nations League was introduced to allow teams to play more games against similarly ranked sides, improving their chances of winning and improving.

Advertisement

The results also impact qualification for the European Championship and World Cup, improving the chances of qualification for major tournaments for lower-ranked teams.