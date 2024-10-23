Published 08:37 IST, October 23rd 2024
Aston Villa enjoying dream start to first Champions League campaign as Duran seals 3rd straight win
Three straight wins, no goals conceded and top of the league on maximum points.Aston Villa’s first ever appearance in the Champions League couldn’t be going any better.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Aston Villa's head coach Unai Emery gestures during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Aston Villa at the Emirates stadium | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
08:37 IST, October 23rd 2024