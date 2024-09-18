sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ New Delhi CM | Israel-Hamas War | Trump Assassination Bid | Train Derailments | Kolkata Horror |

Published 06:28 IST, September 18th 2024

Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins leaves Champions League game with apparent ankle injury

Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins was substituted off in the 60th minute with what seemed to be an ankle injury against Young Boys in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Ollie Watkins
Situations heat up after Ollie Watkins scores a goal for his side during a Premier League match | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

06:28 IST, September 18th 2024