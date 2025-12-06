Updated 6 December 2025 at 21:08 IST
Aston Villa Stun Arsenal With Late Emiliano Buendia Winner In Premier League
Arsenal's Premier League title challenge took a blow Saturday after Emiliano Buendia's stoppage-time goal sealed a 2-1 win for Aston Villa.
Villa cut the gap to first-place Arsenal to three points and gave Manchester City the chance to close in on Mikel Arteta's team.
Buendia fired into the roof of the net in the fifth minute of added time at Villa Park. It was the third time in succession that Arsenal have dropped points away from home after draws with Sunderland and Chelsea.
Villa made it nine wins from its last 10 to provisionally move up to second in the standings.
Matty Cash put Unai Emery's team ahead in the 36th, but Arsenal levelled through Leandro Trossard seven minutes after the break.
Buendia came on as a substitute in the 87th and proved an inspired substitution — powering a shot past Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya.
