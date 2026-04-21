Aston Villa To Upgrade Stadium Ahead Of Euro 2028 Hosting

Champions League-bound Aston Villa will close one end of its stadium next season to conduct construction to raise capacity above 50,000, before hosting European Championship games in 2028.

The club in Birmingham announced a faster timetable on Tuesday for long-planned renovations to the North Stand, which will cut stadium capacity to about 37,000 throughout next season.

Villa is well set in fourth place in the Premier League with five rounds left to qualify for the next Champions League, guaranteeing four home games in the main phase.

At Euro 2028, co-hosted across Britain and Ireland, Villa Park will stage four games, including one in the round of 16. It hosted a quarterfinal game among four at the 1996 edition in England.

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“By completing the works within a single season, the club will limit disruption to one campaign rather than extending it across two seasons,” Aston Villa said in a statement.

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