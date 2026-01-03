Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The Premier League Match Live In India?

Aston Villa will seek to return to winning ways when they host a struggling Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Saturday. Villa's 11-match winning run ended in the last game when they were thumped 4-1 by table toppers Arsenal.

Despite the loss, Villa have remained one of the hottest prospects this year. Both Manchester City and Chelsea have dropped points and Villa can cut the gap to two points with the league leaders temporarily. Villa are on a brilliant 10-match winning run at their fortress, Villa Park and could equalk 36 match club record with a win against Nottingham.

Forest are on a three-match losing streak and need to grind out something positive in order to stay far from the relegation zone.

Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest, Premier League 2025-2026 Live Streaming Details

When will the Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest Premier League 2025-2026 Match take place?

The Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest Premier League 2025-2026 match will take place on Saturday, January 3, 2026.

Where will the Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest Premier League 2025-2026 match take place?

The Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest Premier League 2025-2026 will take place at Villa Park, England.

What time will the Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest Premier League 2025-2026 match start?

The Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest Premier League 2025-2026 match will start at 6 PM IST on Saturday.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest Premier League 2025-2026 match?

The Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest Premier League 2025-2026 match can be watched live on the Star Sports Network. The match will start at 6 PM IST on Saturday.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest Premier League 2025-2026 match?

The Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest Premier League 2025-2026 match can be live-streamed on the JioHotstar website and app with a subscription.