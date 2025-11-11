Republic World
Updated 11 November 2025 at 13:39 IST

Atalanta Fires Coach Jurić Amid 7-Match Winless Streak In Serie A

Following consecutive losses that followed five straight draws, Atalanta trails Serie A leaders Inter Milan and Roma by 11 points.

Associated Press Television News
Ivan Juric during Champions League game
Ivan Juric during Champions League game | Image: Associated Press
Gian Piero Gasperini's successor at Atalanta didn't make it through a third of the Serie A season.

Ivan Jurić was fired on Monday amid a seven-match winless streak in the Italian league that left the Bergamo squad in 13th place.

The move came two days after a 3-0 loss at home to promoted Sassuolo.

Former Monza and Fiorentina coach Raffaele Palladino was expected to be named Atalanta's new coach before the squad visits defending champion Napoli after the international break.

Roma is coached by Gasperini, who left Atalanta after nine mostly successful seasons in charge and was replaced by Jurić.

In the Champions League, Atalanta has two wins, one draw and one loss.

It’s the fourth coaching change in Serie A this season after moves at Juventus, Genoa and Fiorentina

Published By : Jishu Bhattacharya

Published On: 11 November 2025 at 13:39 IST