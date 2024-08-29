sb.scorecardresearch
Published 11:19 IST, August 29th 2024

Atalanta signs Ivory Coast defender Kossounou from Leverkusen, which moves quickly to replace him

Ivory Coast defender Odilon Kossounou has joined Italian club Atalanta from Bayer Leverkusen, which moved quickly to sign Nordi Mukiele on loan from Paris Saint-Germain as his replacement.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Arsenal’s Kai Havertz, left, and Bayer Leverkusen’s Odilon Kossounou in action
Arsenal’s Kai Havertz, left, and Bayer Leverkusen’s Odilon Kossounou in action. | Image: AP
