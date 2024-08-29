Published 11:19 IST, August 29th 2024
Atalanta signs Ivory Coast defender Kossounou from Leverkusen, which moves quickly to replace him
Ivory Coast defender Odilon Kossounou has joined Italian club Atalanta from Bayer Leverkusen, which moved quickly to sign Nordi Mukiele on loan from Paris Saint-Germain as his replacement.
Arsenal’s Kai Havertz, left, and Bayer Leverkusen’s Odilon Kossounou in action. | Image: AP
