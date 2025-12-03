Athletic Club vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch La Liga Match In India?

Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe in action against Girona in La Liga | Image: AP

La Liga: Athletic Club will square off against Real Madrid in their upcoming La Liga 2025-2026 fixture on Wednesday, December 3, at the San Mames Stadium in Bilbao.

The match between Athletic Club and Real Madrid will kick off at 11:30 PM IST. The two teams have faced each other 33 times, out of which Real Madrid clinched 23 wins, and Bilbao sealed four victories, while six matches ended in a draw. The last time they faced was back on April 21, 2025, and Real Madrid clinched a 1-0 win over Athletic Club.

Athletic Club sealed two wins, conceded two defeats, and shared points in one match in their previous five games. Bilbao are coming into this match after a 2-0 win over Levante. Bilbao hold the eighth place on the standings with 20 points from 14 matches.

On the other hand, Real Madrid claimed just one win, suffered one defeat, and shared points in three matches in their previous five fixtures. Los Blancos are coming into this match after a 1-1 draw with Girona on December 1. Real Madrid hold the second place on La Liga 2025-2026 standings with 33 points from 14 matches.

Athletic Club vs Real Madrid Live Streaming & Telecast Details

When Will The Athletic Club vs Real Madrid La Liga 2025-26 Match Take Place?

The Athletic Club vs Real Madrid La Liga 2025-26 match will take place on Wednesday, December 3, 2025.

Where Will The Athletic Club vs Real Madrid La Liga 2025-26 Match Take Place?

The Athletic Club vs Real Madrid La Liga 2025-26 match will take place at the San Mames Stadium in Bilbao, Spain.

What Time Will The Athletic Club vs Real Madrid La Liga 2025-26 Match Start?

The Athletic Club vs Real Madrid La Liga 2025-26 match will start at 11:30 PM IST on Wednesday.

Where Can You Watch The Athletic Club vs Real Madrid La Liga 2025-26 Match On Live TV?

The Athletic Club vs Real Madrid La Liga 2025-26 match will not have a live broadcast in India.

Where Can The Athletic Club vs Real Madrid La Liga 2025-26 Match Be Watched On Live Streaming?