Atletico Madrid Beat Mallorca 3-0, Move To Third Place In La Liga

Atletico Madrid regained third place in the Spanish league by beating Mallorca 3-0 on Sunday.

It was the first time in six matches this year that Atletico scored more than one goal.

The victory moved Diego Simeone's team three points ahead of Villarreal, which lost 2-0 to Real Madrid on Saturday. Villarreal remains with a game in hand.

Barcelona, sitting one point behind Real Madrid, later hosts Oviedo.

Alexander Sorloth put the hosts ahead by scoring his fourth goal of the year in the 22nd minute.

Atletico's second goal was an unfortunate own-goal by Osasuna defender David López in the 75th minute. His teammate Mateu Morey attempted to clear a cross inside the area and his shot struck López in the face and ricocheted back into the net.

Midfielder Thiago Almada sealed Atletico's second straight league victory in the 87th.

Mallorca, 16th in the standings, has only one win in its last five league games — 3-2 against Athletic Bilbao last weekend. It has three losses and a draw in this streak.